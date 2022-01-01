Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 610 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Consumes up to 90% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 6 vs 58 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1803
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +80%
2498
1391
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +31%
4173
3190
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +72%
1048
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +39%
2319
1668
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|G6500
|N5100
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
