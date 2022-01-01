Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6500 or Celeron N5100: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Gold G6500
VS
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Gold G6500
Intel Celeron N5100

We compared two CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5100 and G6500
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 610 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Consumes up to 90% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 6 vs 58 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Celeron N5100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 11, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Jasper Lake
Model number G6500 N5100
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 24 EUs

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 58 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 800 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold G6500
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron N5100
0.3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Gold G6400 or Intel Pentium Gold G6500
2. Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Intel Celeron N5100
3. Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or Intel Celeron N5100
4. Intel Celeron J4025 or Intel Celeron N5100
5. Intel Pentium Silver N6005 or Intel Celeron N5100

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5100 or Pentium Gold G6500?
Promotion
EnglishРусский