Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Core i3 1005G1 VS Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Intel Core i3 1005G1 We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1005G1 and G6500 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Newer - released 9-months later Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1 Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 15 vs 58 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Core i3 1005G1

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 1, 2020 August 1, 2019 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake Model number G6500 i3-1005G1 Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1526 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics G1 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 41x 12x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 58 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics G1 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 900 MHz Shading Units 192 256 TMUs 24 32 ROPs 3 4 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 5120x3200 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold G6500 0.38 TFLOPS Core i3 1005G1 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 3 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 - Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512