Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Core i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 15 vs 58 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1103
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +10%
2498
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4173
Core i3 1005G1 +24%
5179
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1048
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2319
2216
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|G6500
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|41x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|4
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
