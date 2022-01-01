Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6500 or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Core i3 1005G1

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and G6500
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 9-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 15 vs 58 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Core i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 August 1, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake
Model number G6500 i3-1005G1
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 41x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 58 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics G1
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 4
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Pentium Gold G6500?
