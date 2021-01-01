Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Core i3 10100T
We compared two CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) with 2-cores against the 3.0 GHz Core i3 10100T (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1066 vs 964 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 35 vs 58 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +117%
432
199
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1959
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2584
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4267
Core i3 10100T +77%
7540
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +11%
1071
968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2345
Core i3 10100T +45%
3398
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|75 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G6500
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
