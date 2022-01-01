Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Core i3 1115G4 VS Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Intel Core i3 1115G4 We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1115G4 and G6500 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4 Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 28 vs 58 Watt

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 1039 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Core i3 1115G4

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 1, 2020 September 2, 2020 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP3 Model number G6500 i3-1115G4 Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G4 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.1 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 41x 17-30x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 58 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz Shading Units 192 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 3 12 Execution Units 24 48 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold G6500 0.38 TFLOPS Core i3 1115G4 0.84 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 3 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16