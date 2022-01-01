Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Core i3 1115G4
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 28 vs 58 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 1039 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2526
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2498
Core i3 1115G4 +8%
2709
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4173
Core i3 1115G4 +51%
6310
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1048
Core i3 1115G4 +18%
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2319
Core i3 1115G4 +10%
2547
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|G6500
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|12
|Execution Units
|24
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
