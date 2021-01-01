Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Core i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 58 vs 65 Watt
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
432
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2584
2550
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4267
Core i3 9100F +61%
6849
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1071
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2345
Core i3 9100F +43%
3342
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|75 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G6500
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
