Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6500 or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Core i3 9100F

Intel Pentium Gold G6500
VS
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Pentium Gold G6500
Intel Core i3 9100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100F and G6500
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 58 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Core i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 23, 2019
Launch price 75 USD 122 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G6500 i3-9100F
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Pentium Gold G6400 and Pentium Gold G6500
2. Core i3 10100T and Pentium Gold G6500
3. Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i3 9100F
4. Core i3 10100 and Core i3 9100F
5. Core i5 1035G4 and Core i3 9100F
6. Ryzen 5 3400G and Core i3 9100F
7. Core i3 1005G1 and Core i3 9100F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100F or Pentium Gold G6500?
EnglishРусский