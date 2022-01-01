Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6500 or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Core i5 1135G7

Intel Pentium Gold G6500
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Pentium Gold G6500
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) with 2-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and G6500
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 28 vs 58 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 1039 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Core i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number G6500 i5-1135G7
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 58 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold G6500
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Pentium Gold G6500?
