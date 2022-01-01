Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Pentium G4560 VS Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Intel Pentium G4560 We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 against the 3.5 GHz Pentium G4560. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between G4560 and G6500 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 864 points Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560 Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 54 vs 58 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Pentium G4560

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 1, 2020 January 3, 2017 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Kaby Lake Model number G6500 G4560 Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1151 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 HD Graphics 610 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 41x 35x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 58 W 54 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 610 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz Shading Units 192 96 TMUs 24 12 ROPs 3 2 Execution Units 24 12 TGP 15 W 5 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold G6500 0.38 TFLOPS Pentium G4560 0.06 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 3 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Pentium G4560 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16 Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2