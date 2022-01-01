Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6500 or Pentium G4560: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Pentium G4560

Intel Pentium Gold G6500
VS
Intel Pentium G4560
Intel Pentium Gold G6500
Intel Pentium G4560

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 against the 3.5 GHz Pentium G4560. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G4560 and G6500
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
  • Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 864 points
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 54 vs 58 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Pentium G4560

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 3, 2017
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Kaby Lake
Model number G6500 G4560
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 192 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 3 2
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold G6500
0.38 TFLOPS
Pentium G4560
0.06 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Pentium G4560 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

