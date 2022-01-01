Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Gold 6405U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 2.4 GHz Gold 6405U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 578 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 15 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +75%
2498
1429
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +76%
4173
2374
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +81%
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +75%
2319
1326
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 1, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G6500
|6405U
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|41x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|950 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1