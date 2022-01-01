Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6500 or Pentium Gold 6405U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Gold 6405U

Intel Pentium Gold G6500
VS
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
Intel Pentium Gold G6500
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 2.4 GHz Gold 6405U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6405U and G6500
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 578 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 15 vs 58 Watt

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 1, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number G6500 6405U
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 41x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

