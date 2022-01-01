Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Gold 6405U VS Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Intel Pentium Gold 6405U We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 2.4 GHz Gold 6405U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6405U and G6500 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

80% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 578 points

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Newer - released 7-months later

Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 15 vs 58 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Gold 6405U

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 1, 2020 October 1, 2019 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake Model number G6500 6405U Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1528 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 2.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 41x - Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) - L2 Cache 256K (per core) - L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No - Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 58 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold G6500 0.38 TFLOPS Pentium Gold 6405U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 3 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12 Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2