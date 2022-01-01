Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6500 or Pentium Gold 7505: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Gold 7505

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Gold 7505 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7505 and G6500
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 15 vs 58 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 6-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6500 and Gold 7505

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 17, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake
Model number G6500 7505
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 41x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 58 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 12
Execution Units 24 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold G6500
0.38 TFLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

