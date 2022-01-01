Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Gold 7505
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Gold 7505 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6500 – 15 vs 58 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 6-months later
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2498
2326
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4173
Pentium Gold 7505 +29%
5395
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1048
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2319
2174
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 17, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|G6500
|7505
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|12
|Execution Units
|24
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
