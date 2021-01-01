Intel Pentium Gold G6500 vs Gold G5400
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.1 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6500 against the 3.7 GHz Gold G5400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +14%
2584
2257
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6500 +13%
4267
3774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1071
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2345
2277
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|75 USD
|64 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G6500
|G5400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|41x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6500 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
