Intel Pentium Gold G6600 vs Core i3 10100

Intel Pentium Gold G6600
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Pentium Gold G6600
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6600 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and G6600
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6600
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6600 and Core i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 84 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake-S
Model number G6600 i3-10100
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 42x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold G6600
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6600 official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

