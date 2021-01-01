Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6600 or Core i3 10100F: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6600 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6600
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 October 10, 2020
Launch price 84 USD 79 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number G6600 i3-10100F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 42x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6600 official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

