Intel Pentium Gold G6600 vs Core i3 9100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6600 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 9100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6600
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 630
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 58 vs 65 Watt
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
427
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1160
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +9%
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1622
Core i3 9100F +124%
3627
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|84 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G6600
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6600 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
