Intel Pentium Gold G6600 vs Pentium G4560
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6600 against the 3.5 GHz Pentium G4560. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6600
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.06 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1078 vs 875 points
Advantages of Intel Pentium G4560
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6600 – 54 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
704
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2192
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6600 +23%
2616
2128
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6600 +24%
4419
3565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G6600 +24%
1093
880
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G6600 +20%
2339
1955
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|84 USD
|64 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G6600
|G4560
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|42x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|3
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6600 official page
|Intel Pentium G4560 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
