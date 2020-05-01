Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6600 or Pentium Gold G5620: what's better?

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6600 against the 4 GHz Gold G5620. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6600
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5620
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6600 – 54 vs 58 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 23, 2019
Launch price 84 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number G6600 G5620
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 40x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6600 official page Intel Pentium Gold G5620 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

