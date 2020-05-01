Intel Pentium Gold G6600 vs Gold G5620
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6600 against the 4 GHz Gold G5620. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G6600
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5620
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold G6600 – 54 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2411
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4044
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1622
Pentium Gold G5620 +47%
2378
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|84 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G6600
|G5620
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|40x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6600 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold G5620 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
