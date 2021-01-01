Intel Pentium Gold G6600 vs Gold G6400
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6600 against the 4.0 GHz Gold G6400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2616
2500
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4419
4199
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1093
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2339
2203
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|84 USD
|64 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G6600
|G6400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|42x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6600 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
