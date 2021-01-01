Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G6600 or Pentium Gold G6400: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G6600 vs Gold G6400

Intel Pentium Gold G6600
VS
Intel Pentium Gold G6400
Intel Pentium Gold G6600
Intel Pentium Gold G6400

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G6600 against the 4.0 GHz Gold G6400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G6400 and G6600

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G6600 and Gold G6400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 84 USD 64 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number G6600 G6400
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.0 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 42x 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6600 official page Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Gold G6400 or Gold G6600?
