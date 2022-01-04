Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G7400 or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G7400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Pentium Gold G7400
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
Intel Pentium Gold G7400
AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G7400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and G7400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G7400
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1382 vs 897 points
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 46 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G7400 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 30, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Picasso
Model number G7400 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 710 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 46 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 128 512
TMUs 8 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 16 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold G7400
0.36 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3200G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G7400 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 8

