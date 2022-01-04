Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G7400 or Celeron G5905: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G7400 vs Celeron G5905

Intel Pentium Gold G7400
VS
Intel Celeron G5905
Intel Pentium Gold G7400
Intel Celeron G5905

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G7400 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5905 and G7400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G7400
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1402 vs 927 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 21% less energy than the Celeron G5905 – 46 vs 58 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G7400 and Celeron G5905

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 July 19, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number G7400 G5905
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 710 UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 35x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 46 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710 Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 128 96
TMUs 8 12
ROPs 8 2
Execution Units 16 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold G7400
0.36 TFLOPS
Celeron G5905
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G7400 official page Intel Celeron G5905 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5905 or Pentium Gold G7400?
