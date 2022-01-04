Intel Pentium Gold G7400 vs Celeron G5905
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G7400 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G7400
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1402 vs 927 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 21% less energy than the Celeron G5905 – 46 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G7400 +60%
1409
878
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G7400 +124%
3818
1704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G7400 +38%
3049
2207
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G7400 +141%
6813
2831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G7400 +51%
1414
935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G7400 +85%
3217
1735
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 19, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G7400
|G5905
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 710
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|46 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|96
|TMUs
|8
|12
|ROPs
|8
|2
|Execution Units
|16
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G7400 official page
|Intel Celeron G5905 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
