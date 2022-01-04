Intel Pentium Gold G7400 vs Celeron G6900 VS Intel Pentium Gold G7400 Intel Celeron G6900 We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G7400 against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G6900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between G6900 and G7400 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G7400 Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G7400 and Celeron G6900

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake Model number G7400 G6900 Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 710 UHD Graphics 710 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 34x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 46 W 46 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710 Intel UHD Graphics 710 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 128 128 TMUs 8 8 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 16 16 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold G7400 0.36 TFLOPS Celeron G6900 0.36 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold G7400 official page Intel Celeron G6900 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20