Intel Pentium Gold G7400 vs Celeron G6900
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G7400 against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G6900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G7400
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1386
1280
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G7400 +54%
3787
2462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1370
1297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G7400 +16%
2943
2540
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|G7400
|G6900
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 710
|UHD Graphics 710
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|46 W
|46 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G7400 official page
|Intel Celeron G6900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1