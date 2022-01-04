Intel Pentium Gold G7400 vs Core i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G7400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G7400
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 46 vs 65 Watt
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1382 vs 1045 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G7400 +22%
1386
1140
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3787
Core i3 10100 +47%
5569
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2627
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G7400 +32%
1370
1037
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2943
Core i3 10100 +43%
4214
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|G7400
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 710
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|46 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|192
|TMUs
|8
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|16
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G7400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
