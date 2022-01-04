Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G7400 or Core i3 12100: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G7400 vs Core i3 12100

Intel Pentium Gold G7400
VS
Intel Core i3 12100
Intel Pentium Gold G7400
Intel Core i3 12100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G7400 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz Core i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and G7400
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G7400
  • Consumes up to 23% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 46 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 1382 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold G7400 and Core i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number G7400 i3-12100
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 710 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 46 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 128 192
TMUs 8 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 16 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold G7400
0.36 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G7400 official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100 or Pentium Gold G7400?
