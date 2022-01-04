Intel Pentium Gold G7400 vs Core i3 12100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G7400 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz Core i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G7400
- Consumes up to 23% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 46 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 1382 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1386
Core i3 12100 +20%
1660
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3787
Core i3 12100 +112%
8023
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14280
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1370
Core i3 12100 +24%
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2943
Core i3 12100 +114%
6300
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|G7400
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 710
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|46 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|192
|TMUs
|8
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|16
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G7400 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
