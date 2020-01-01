Intel Pentium N3700 vs Celeron J4005
We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3700 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3700
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4005
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
646
Celeron J4005 +79%
1159
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1308
Celeron J4005 +26%
1644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
225
Celeron J4005 +82%
410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3700 +16%
749
646
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 30, 2015
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N3700
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|ntel HD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3700 official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
