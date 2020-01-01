Intel Pentium N3700 vs Celeron N3060
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3700 with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3700
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
- Newer - released 10 months later
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium N3700 +4%
646
623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3700 +98%
1308
662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium N3700 +17%
225
192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3700 +110%
749
357
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 30, 2015
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Braswell
|Model number
|N3700
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|ntel HD Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3700 official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|4
