Intel Pentium N3700 vs Celeron N3350
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3700 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3700
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
168
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
646
Celeron N3350 +22%
788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3700 +17%
1308
1119
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
225
Celeron N3350 +18%
266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3700 +69%
749
444
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 30, 2015
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N3700
|N3350
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|ntel HD Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3700 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|6
