We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3700 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4000 and N3700
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3700
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
  • Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More than 15 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3700
1308
Celeron N4000 +11%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N3700 and Celeron N4000

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 30, 2015 December 11, 2017
Launch price 161 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Braswell Gemini Lake
Model number N3700 N4000
Socket BGA-1170 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU ntel HD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.1 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 4MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N3700 official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 6
Instruction Set - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4000 or Pentium N3700?
