Intel Pentium N3700 vs Celeron N4500
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3700 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3700
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Newer - released 5-years and 11-months later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 2.7x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 227 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
653
Celeron N4500 +94%
1270
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1332
Celeron N4500 +42%
1889
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
227
Celeron N4500 +168%
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
789
Celeron N4500 +42%
1117
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 30, 2015
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Braswell
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N3700
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|700 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|16
|TGP
|-
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3700 official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|8
