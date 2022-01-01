Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium N3700 or Celeron N4500: what's better?

Intel Pentium N3700 vs Celeron N4500

Intel Pentium N3700
VS
Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Pentium N3700
Intel Celeron N4500

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3700 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and N3700
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3700
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Newer - released 5-years and 11-months later
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 2.7x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 608 vs 227 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3700
1332
Celeron N4500 +42%
1889
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N3700 and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 30, 2015 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Braswell Jasper Lake
Model number N3700 N4500
Socket BGA-1170 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU HD Graphics UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 11x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 700 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 16
TGP - 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium N3700
n/a
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N3700 official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4500 or Pentium N3700?
