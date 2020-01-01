Intel Pentium N3700 vs Core i3 6006U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3700 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Core i3 6006U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3700
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 6006U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6006U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
646
Core i3 6006U +80%
1164
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1308
Core i3 6006U +72%
2255
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
225
Core i3 6006U +110%
473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
749
Core i3 6006U +49%
1113
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 30, 2015
|November 1, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Skylake
|Model number
|N3700
|i3-6006U
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|ntel HD Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 520
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.7 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3700 official page
|Intel Core i3 6006U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
