Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium N3710 or Ryzen 3 2200U: what's better?

Intel Pentium N3710 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

Intel Pentium N3710
Intel Pentium N3710
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200U and N3710
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3710
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200U – 6.5 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 2 years later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium N3710
711
Ryzen 3 2200U +131%
1644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3710
1388
Ryzen 3 2200U +159%
3596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N3710 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 10, 2016 January 8, 2018
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Braswell Zen
Model number N3710 -
Socket BGA-1170 FP5
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 405 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6.5 W 15 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N3710 official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200U or Intel Pentium N3710?
EnglishРусский