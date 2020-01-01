Intel Pentium N3710 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3710
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200U – 6.5 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 3 2200U +156%
187
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
236
Ryzen 3 2200U +130%
543
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
711
Ryzen 3 2200U +131%
1644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1388
Ryzen 3 2200U +159%
3596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
225
Ryzen 3 2200U +158%
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
730
Ryzen 3 2200U +70%
1240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|January 8, 2018
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Zen
|Model number
|N3710
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 405
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6.5 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3710 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|12
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1