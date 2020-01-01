Intel Pentium N3710 vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3710
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 6.5 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3710 +48%
236
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
711
Celeron 3867U +54%
1092
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1388
Celeron 3867U +4%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
225
Celeron 3867U +89%
426
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
730
Celeron 3867U +12%
814
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|N3710
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 405
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6.5 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3710 official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
