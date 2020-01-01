Intel Pentium N3710 vs Celeron J4005
We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3710
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6.5 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4005
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Around 10.16 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
236
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
711
Celeron J4005 +63%
1159
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1388
Celeron J4005 +18%
1644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
225
Celeron J4005 +82%
410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3710 +13%
730
646
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N3710
|J4005
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 405
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6.5 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3710 official page
|Intel Celeron J4005 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
