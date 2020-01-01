Intel Pentium N3710 vs Celeron N3060
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3710
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Pentium N3710 – 6 vs 6.5 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
236
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium N3710 +14%
711
623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3710 +110%
1388
662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium N3710 +17%
225
192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3710 +104%
730
357
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Braswell
|Model number
|N3710
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 405
|Intel HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6.5 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3710 official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|4
