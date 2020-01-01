Intel Pentium N3710 vs Celeron N3350
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3710
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
- Newer - released 8 months later
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Pentium N3710 – 6 vs 6.5 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Celeron N3350 +44%
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3710 +40%
236
168
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
711
Celeron N3350 +11%
788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3710 +24%
1388
1119
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
225
Celeron N3350 +18%
266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3710 +64%
730
444
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N3710
|N3350
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 405
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6.5 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3710 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|6
