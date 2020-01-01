Intel Pentium N3710 vs Core i3 5005U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Core i3 5005U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3710
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 5005U – 6.5 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
236
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
711
Core i3 5005U +63%
1162
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1388
Core i3 5005U +46%
2025
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
225
Core i3 5005U +113%
479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
730
Core i3 5005U +43%
1047
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Broadwell
|Model number
|N3710
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 405
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6.5 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3710 official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 6006U vs Intel Pentium N3710
- Intel Pentium N4200 vs Intel Pentium N3710
- Intel Pentium N3700 vs Intel Pentium N3710
- Intel Celeron N3350 vs Intel Pentium N3710
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U vs Intel Core i3 5005U
- Intel Core i3 7020U vs Intel Core i3 5005U
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U vs Intel Core i3 5005U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Intel Core i3 5005U
- Intel Celeron N4000 vs Intel Core i3 5005U