We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Core i3 6006U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6006U and N3710
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3710
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 6006U – 6.5 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6006U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3710
1388
Core i3 6006U +62%
2255
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N3710 and Core i3 6006U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 10, 2016 November 1, 2016
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Braswell Skylake
Model number N3710 i3-6006U
Socket BGA-1170 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 405 Intel HD Graphics 520

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2 GHz
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 1.7 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6.5 W 15 W
Max. temperature 90°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N3710 official page Intel Core i3 6006U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 12
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 6006U or Pentium N3710?
