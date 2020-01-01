Intel Pentium N3710 vs Core i3 7020U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Core i3 7020U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3710
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 7020U – 6.5 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
236
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
711
Core i3 7020U +87%
1327
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1388
Core i3 7020U +84%
2548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
225
Core i3 7020U +151%
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
730
Core i3 7020U +78%
1301
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|April 1, 2018
|Launch price
|161 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|N3710
|i3-7020U
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 405
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6.5 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3710 official page
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
