We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 against the 1.6 GHz Pentium N3700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Advantages of Intel Pentium N3710
  • Newer - released 10 months later
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3700
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Pentium N3710 – 6 vs 6.5 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 10, 2016 March 30, 2015
Launch price 161 USD 161 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Braswell Braswell
Model number N3710 N3700
Socket BGA-1170 BGA-1170
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 405 ntel HD Graphics

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.6 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6.5 W 6 W
Max. temperature 90°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600 DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N3710 official page Intel Pentium N3700 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 4

