Intel Pentium N3710 vs Pentium N3700
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 against the 1.6 GHz Pentium N3700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3710
- Newer - released 10 months later
Advantages of Intel Pentium N3700
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Pentium N3710 – 6 vs 6.5 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
236
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium N3710 +10%
711
646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N3710 +6%
1388
1308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
225
225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
730
Pentium N3700 +3%
749
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|March 30, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Braswell
|Model number
|N3710
|N3700
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 405
|ntel HD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6.5 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3710 official page
|Intel Pentium N3700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
|4
