Intel Pentium N4200 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 2.64 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Ryzen 3 3200U +160%
289
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Ryzen 3 3200U +56%
580
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
844
Ryzen 3 3200U +121%
1865
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2090
Ryzen 3 3200U +95%
4085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Ryzen 3 3200U +136%
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1026
Ryzen 3 3200U +48%
1520
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|N4200
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
