We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and N4200
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 2.64 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium N4200
844
Ryzen 3 3200U +121%
1865
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200
2090
Ryzen 3 3200U +95%
4085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200
1026
Ryzen 3 3200U +48%
1520

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N4200 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 30, 2016 January 6, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Zen+
Model number N4200 -
Socket BGA-1296 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 505 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 26x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Pentium N4200?
