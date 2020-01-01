Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron 3867U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 3867U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 4.3 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +133%
371
159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
844
Celeron 3867U +29%
1092
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +45%
2090
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Celeron 3867U +40%
426
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +26%
1026
814
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|N4200
|3867U
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Celeron 3867U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
