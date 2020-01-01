Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Celeron 4205U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
844
Celeron 4205U +18%
993
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +70%
2090
1232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Celeron 4205U +44%
438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +22%
1026
844
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|N4200
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 7020U and Pentium N4200
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Pentium N4200
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and Pentium N4200
- Intel Celeron N3350 and Pentium N4200
- Intel Core i3 7020U and Celeron 4205U
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U and Celeron 4205U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Celeron 4205U
- Intel Celeron N4000 and Celeron 4205U