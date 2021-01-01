Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium N4200 or Celeron J3455E: what's better?

Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron J3455E

Intel Pentium N4200
VS
Intel Celeron J3455E
Intel Pentium N4200
Intel Celeron J3455E

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 (laptop) against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J3455E and N4200
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
  • Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200
1021
Celeron J3455E +11%
1132

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron J3455E

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 July 22, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Apollo Lake Apollo Lake
Model number N4200 J3455E
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 505 HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 15x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 505 Intel HD Graphics 500
GPU Base Clock 250 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz -
Shading Units 144 -
TMUs 18 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 18 -
TGP 10 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium N4200
0.23 TFLOPS
Celeron J3455E
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page Intel Celeron J3455E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 7020U vs Pentium N4200
2. Intel Pentium Gold 4417U vs Pentium N4200
3. Intel Pentium Silver N5000 vs Pentium N4200
4. Intel Celeron N3350 vs Pentium N4200
5. Intel Celeron J4005 vs Celeron J3455E

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J3455E or Pentium N4200?
EnglishРусский