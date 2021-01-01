Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron J3455E
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 (laptop) against the 1.5 GHz Celeron J3455E (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J3455E – 6 vs 10 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron J3455E
- Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
956
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
850
Celeron J3455E +2%
868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2112
Celeron J3455E +6%
2245
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Celeron J3455E +1%
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1021
Celeron J3455E +11%
1132
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|July 22, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4200
|J3455E
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 505
|HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|15x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|GPU Base Clock
|250 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|144
|-
|TMUs
|18
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|18
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Celeron J3455E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
