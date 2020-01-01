Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium N4200 or Celeron J4005: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4005 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4005 and N4200
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Celeron J4005 – 6 vs 10 Watt
  • Around 2.64 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4005
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +27%
2090
Celeron J4005
1644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron J4005

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 December 11, 2017
Launch price 161 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Apollo Lake Gemini Lake
Model number N4200 J4005
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 505 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 4MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page Intel Celeron J4005 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set - SSE4.2

