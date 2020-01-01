Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron N3060
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 12.8 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 8 months later
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium N4200 +35%
844
623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +216%
2090
662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium N4200 +59%
305
192
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +187%
1026
357
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Braswell
|Model number
|N4200
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|4
