We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • More than 15 °C higher critical temperature

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +216%
2090
Celeron N3060
662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +187%
1026
Celeron N3060
357

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 January 10, 2016
Launch price 161 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Braswell
Model number N4200 N3060
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1170
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 505 Intel HD Graphics 400

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page Intel Celeron N3060 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 4

