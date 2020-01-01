Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron N3350
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Pentium N4200 +6%
111
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +121%
371
168
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium N4200 +7%
844
788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +87%
2090
1119
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium N4200 +15%
305
266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +131%
1026
444
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4200
|N3350
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3