Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron N3350

Intel Pentium N4200
Intel Pentium N4200
VS
Intel Celeron N3350
Intel Celeron N3350

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N3350 and N4200
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +87%
2090
Celeron N3350
1119
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +131%
1026
Celeron N3350
444

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 August 30, 2016
Launch price 161 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Apollo Lake
Model number N4200 N3350
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 505 Intel HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.4 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page Intel Celeron N3350 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N3350 or Pentium N4200?
