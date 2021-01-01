Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron N3350E
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350E with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More powerful Intel HD Graphics 505 integrated graphics: 0.23 vs 0.12 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350E
- Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
304
Celeron N3350E +6%
322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +285%
956
248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
850
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1021
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|July 22, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4200
|N3350E
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 505
|HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|0x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel HD Graphics 500
|GPU Base Clock
|250 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|800 MHz
|650 MHz
|Shading Units
|144
|96
|TMUs
|18
|12
|ROPs
|3
|2
|Execution Units
|18
|12
|TGP
|10 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Celeron N3350E official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
