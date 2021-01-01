Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium N4200 or Celeron N3350E: what's better?

Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron N3350E

Intel Pentium N4200
VS
Intel Celeron N3350E
Intel Pentium N4200
Intel Celeron N3350E

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350E with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N3350E and N4200
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More powerful Intel HD Graphics 505 integrated graphics: 0.23 vs 0.12 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350E
  • Newer - released 2-years and 11-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N3350E

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 July 22, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Apollo Lake
Model number N4200 N3350E
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1296
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 505 HD Graphics 500

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 2.4 GHz
Multiplier 0x 0x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 505 Intel HD Graphics 500
GPU Base Clock 250 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 800 MHz 650 MHz
Shading Units 144 96
TMUs 18 12
ROPs 3 2
Execution Units 18 12
TGP 10 W 6 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 30 Hz 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium N4200 +92%
0.23 TFLOPS
Celeron N3350E
0.12 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page Intel Celeron N3350E official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N3350E or Pentium N4200?
