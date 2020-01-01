Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron N4000
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 2.64 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
844
Celeron N4000 +25%
1053
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +45%
2090
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Celeron N4000 +34%
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +38%
1026
741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N4200
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
