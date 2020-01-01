Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium N4200 or Celeron N4020: what's better?

Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron N4020

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4020 and N4200
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +23%
2090
Celeron N4020
1700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N4200 and Celeron N4020

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 November 4, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number N4200 N4020
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 505 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page Intel Celeron N4020 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 6
Instruction Set - SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

