Intel Pentium N4200 vs Celeron N4020
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Celeron N4020 +52%
169
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +26%
371
295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
844
Celeron N4020 +44%
1212
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +23%
2090
1700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Celeron N4020 +50%
456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +23%
1026
834
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N4200
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1