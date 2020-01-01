Intel Pentium N4200 vs Core i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Core i3 1005G1 +262%
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Core i3 1005G1 +150%
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
844
Core i3 1005G1 +171%
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2090
Core i3 1005G1 +152%
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Core i3 1005G1 +210%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1026
Core i3 1005G1 +86%
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|N4200
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 7020U or Pentium N4200
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U or Pentium N4200
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 or Pentium N4200
- Intel Celeron N3350 or Pentium N4200
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i3 1005G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i3 1005G1