Intel Pentium N4200 vs Core i3 5010U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Core i3 5010U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 5010U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 12.8 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5010U
- Supports up to 16 GB DDR3L-1600 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Core i3 5010U +77%
196
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Core i3 5010U +31%
486
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
844
Core i3 5010U +49%
1256
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2090
Core i3 5010U +2%
2128
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Core i3 5010U +51%
462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200 +10%
1026
931
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|N4200
|i3-5010U
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Core i3 5010U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
