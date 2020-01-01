Intel Pentium N4200 vs Core i3 6006U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz Core i3 6006U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 6006U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 4.3 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6006U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
111
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
844
Core i3 6006U +38%
1164
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2090
Core i3 6006U +8%
2255
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Core i3 6006U +55%
473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1026
Core i3 6006U +8%
1113
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|November 1, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|N4200
|i3-6006U
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
|Intel HD Graphics 520
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.7 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|Intel Core i3 6006U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium N4200 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Intel Pentium N4200 and Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Pentium N4200 and Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Pentium N4200 and Intel Celeron N3350
- Intel Core i3 6006U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 6006U and AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Intel Core i3 6006U and Intel Core i3 7020U
- Intel Core i3 6006U and Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i3 6006U and Intel Pentium Silver N5000