Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium N4200 or Core i3 7020U: what's better?

Intel Pentium N4200 vs Core i3 7020U

Intel Pentium N4200
Intel Pentium N4200
VS
Intel Core i3 7020U
Intel Core i3 7020U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium N4200 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz Core i3 7020U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7020U and N4200
Advantages of Intel Pentium N4200
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 7020U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 4.3 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200
2090
Core i3 7020U +22%
2548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium N4200
1026
Core i3 7020U +27%
1301

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium N4200 and Core i3 7020U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 30, 2016 April 1, 2018
Launch price 161 USD 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake Kaby Lake
Model number N4200 i3-7020U
Socket BGA-1296 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 505 Intel HD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Multiplier - 23x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache - 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 6 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page Intel Core i3 7020U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 6 12
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7020U or Pentium N4200?
EnglishРусский